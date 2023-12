BUENOS AIRES, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's stock market was up over 4% when it opened on Thursday, according to traders, the morning after President Javier Milei signed a decree outlining economic reforms aimed at boosting exports and dismantling regulations.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.