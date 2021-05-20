World Markets

Argentina March economic activity up 11.4% vs pandemic-hit 2020

Jorge Iorio Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's economic activity jumped 11.4% in March against the same period a year earlier when the country was hit by the full-force of the coronavirus pandemic that led to a nationwide lockdown and pummeled the economy.

The rise, which reflects the sharp economic collapse a year earlier, comes as the South American nation battles to escape from a lengthy recession, with soaring inflation rates and poverty climbing ahead of mid-term elections late this year.

