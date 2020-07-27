World Markets

Argentina main creditors say have added more funds to group

Cassandra Garrison Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's main creditor groups said on Monday their most recent restructuring proposal to the government has support from bondholders representing more than half of the country's foreign debt.

Financial institutions representing 60% of outstanding exchange bonds and 51% of outstanding global bonds have pledged support for a joint proposal submitted to the government by three main creditor groups on July 20, according to a letter by the creditors to Economy Minister Martin Guzman seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)

