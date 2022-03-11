World Markets

Argentina lower house approves IMF deal, pushing it to Senate

Contributor
Jorge Otaola Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's lower Chamber of Deputies approved in the early hours of Friday an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restructure $45 billion in debt, which should now move up to the Senate in the coming days for a final vote.

By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, March 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's lower Chamber of Deputies approved in the early hours of Friday an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restructure $45 billion in debt, which should now move up to the Senate in the coming days for a final vote.

The bill to refinance the debt from a failed 2018 agreement which Argentina cannot pay back was approved by 202 votes in favor, 37 votes against and 13 abstentions, after a marathon session in Congress amid violent protests outside.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular