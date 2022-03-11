Argentina lower house approves IMF deal, pushing it to Senate

By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, March 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's lower Chamber of Deputies approved in the early hours of Friday an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to restructure $45 billion in debt, which should now move up to the Senate in the coming days for a final vote.

The bill to refinance the debt from a failed 2018 agreement which Argentina cannot pay back was approved by 202 votes in favor, 37 votes against and 13 abstentions, after a marathon session in Congress amid violent protests outside.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola, Editing by Louise Heavens)

