Argentina loses London lawsuit brought by four hedge funds

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Argentina lost a lawsuit at London’s High Court on Wednesday over payments four hedge funds said were due on euro-denominated securities linked to Argentina’s gross domestic product in 2013.

Palladian Partners L.P., HBK Master Fund L.P., Hirsh Group LLC and Virtual Emerald International Limited sued the South American republic in 2019, seeking damages of up to 643 million euros ($704 million).

Judge Simon Picken ruled in the four funds' favour on Wednesday, saying in a written ruling that Argentina should pay 643 million euros plus interest.

The judge also ruled that Argentina should pay around 1.33 billion euros in relation to all of the GDP-linked securities, of which the four funds hold approximately 48%.

($1 = 0.9136 euros)

(Reporting by Sam Tobin, editing by Sarah Young)

