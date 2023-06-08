Argentina local currency debt swap 'very successful' - govt spokesperson

BUENOS AIRES, June 8 (Reuters) - A major Argentine local currency debt swap concluded 'very successfully', a government spokesperson said on Thursday, as the country looks to keep state finances afloat amid rampant inflation at 109% and dwindling foreign currency reserves.

