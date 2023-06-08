News & Insights

US Markets

Argentina local currency debt swap 'very successful' - govt spokesperson

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

June 08, 2023 — 04:26 pm EDT

Written by Nicolas Misculin for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, June 8 (Reuters) - A major Argentine local currency debt swap concluded 'very successfully', a government spokesperson said on Thursday, as the country looks to keep state finances afloat amid rampant inflation at 109% and dwindling foreign currency reserves.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Carolina Pulice)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.