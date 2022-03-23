Argentina likely to hike interest rate again in April if inflation stays high - source

BUENOS AIRES, March 23 (Reuters) - Argentina is likely to hike its benchmark interest rate again in April if inflation remains high, a source with direct knowledge of the board's discussions said on Wednesday, signaling more tightening after a 200 basis point raise this week.

The bank lifted the interest rate to 44.5% on Tuesday, part of a gradual shift towards real positive interest rates tied to a $45 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Inflation is running at over 52%.

"There is a commitment to have a positive real rate, so it would not be unreasonable to think of another hike for April," the source told Reuters. "The trigger will be March inflation, which would become much more worrying if it were around 5%."

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

