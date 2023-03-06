US Markets

Argentina launches voluntary swap of domestic debt to boost credit

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

March 06, 2023 — 01:54 pm EST

BUENOS AIRES, March 6 (Reuters) - Argentina is launching a voluntary swap program of domestic debt, Economy Minister Sergio Massa said on Monday, following a meeting with banking and insurance company executives.

This will "give predictability" to the market with "allied banks" to improve access to credit, Massa said, without offering further details.

We are seeking "certainty and credibility for the Argentine economy," said Massa.

