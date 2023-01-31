World Markets

Argentina launches relief fund for farmers hit by historic drought

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

January 31, 2023 — 07:38 pm EST

Written by Eliana Raszewski for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Argentina will launch measures to help producers hit by a historic drought over its main agricultural region, Economy Minister Sergio Massa said on Tuesday, including a relief fund to tackle considerable losses to the country's grains harvests.

The ministry will give producers access to a 5 billion pesos ($27 million) relief fund, Massa said after a meeting with the South American country's main rural associations.

Argentina is the world's leading exporter of soybean processed oil and meal, and the world's No. 3 corn exporter, but the drought that began in May delayed farmers from planting their crops while grains exchanges slashed estimates.

Massa also announced other measures, such as the suspension of advance income tax payments for producers in areas hardest hit by the drought, smaller interest rates, and bigger subsidies.

Recent rains have brought needed relief to much of Argentina's parched agricultural land, but the country's wheat harvest ended at a little over half the previous cycle's output.

"I know this is not necessarily everything they asked for," Massa said in a statement. "It's what we can do at this time."

($1 = 186.9800 Argentine pesos)

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland and Chris Reese)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.