Argentina launches dispute against United States at WTO

GENEVA, May 25 (Reuters) - Argentina has initiated a dispute against the United States at the World Trade Organization regarding tubular goods used in oil production, the trade watchdog said on Thursday.

The so-called "request for consultations" which is the first formal step in the WTO's dispute settlement process concerns allegations that the United States has used anti-dumping measures against tubular goods originating from Argentina.

This is the third such dispute brought by Argentina on the same matter, the WTO said.

(Reporting by Emma Farge Edit6ing by Madeline Chambers)

((emma.farge@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.