Argentina launches dispute against United States at WTO

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

May 25, 2023 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by Emma Farge Edit6ing by Madeline Chambers for Reuters ->

GENEVA, May 25 (Reuters) - Argentina has initiated a dispute against the United States at the World Trade Organization regarding tubular goods used in oil production, the trade watchdog said on Thursday.

The so-called "request for consultations" which is the first formal step in the WTO's dispute settlement process concerns allegations that the United States has used anti-dumping measures against tubular goods originating from Argentina.

This is the third such dispute brought by Argentina on the same matter, the WTO said.

