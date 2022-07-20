US Markets

Argentina June trade deficit $115 mln - stats agency

Jorge Iorio Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES, July 19 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a trade deficit of $115 million in June, after registering $8.432 billion in exports and $8.547 billion in imports for the month, the government's statistics office said on Wednesday.

