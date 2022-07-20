Argentina June trade deficit $115 mln - stats agency

BUENOS AIRES, July 19 (Reuters) - Argentina posted a trade deficit of $115 million in June, after registering $8.432 billion in exports and $8.547 billion in imports for the month, the government's statistics office said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Carolina Pulice)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.