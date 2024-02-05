Argentina January inflation could be similar to December peak, government says

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Argentina may see similar month-over-month price rises in January as in December when inflation clocked in over 25%, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni told reporters on Monday, dampening hopes it could come in lower.

Argentina recorded monthly inflation of 25.5% in December after a sharp devaluation of the local peso currency, while the annual figure is running above 200%, one of the highest rates in the world and above crisis-hit regional neighbor Venezuela.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)

