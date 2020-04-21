Argentina issues dollar-denominated notes as biggest province readies its own debt offer

BUENOS AIRES, April 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's government ordered the issuance of $400 million in foreign currency Treasury bills on Tuesday, funds that could help bridge upcoming payments amid a major debt crunch, while Buenos Aires province readied its own restructuring proposal.

The bills, which will placed directly with the central bank, come a day before a key $500 million set of interest payments is due, with a major question mark whether Argentina will pay after it launched a formal debt restructuring proposal to creditors.

If it does not make the payment, it would start the clock on a 30-day grace period. After that period, if payment has not been made and Argentina has not reached a deal with its creditors, the country would enter default.

The South American nation unveiled a proposal to holders of $66.2 billion of its foreign debt late last week, which would impose a three-year moratorium on payments, push maturities back to 2030 and beyond, and reduce coupon payments by around 62%.

The major province of Buenos Aires, also grappling to revamp over $7 billion of foreign debts, is expected to unveil its own proposal to creditors as early as Tuesday, state news agency Telam said, which would be in line with the national offer.

The news agency, citing government sources, said provincial governor Axel Kicillof would make the proposal to revamp around $7.15 billion, which would be "in line" with the offer made by President Alberto Fernandez and economy minister Martin Guzman.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.