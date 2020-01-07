World Markets

Argentina issues $284.2 million worth of Treasury notes

Contributor
Walter Bianchi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's government issued 17 billion pesos (about $284.2 million) in local currency-denominated Treasury Bills on Tuesday, the Ministry of Economy said.

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's government issued 17 billion pesos (about $284.2 million) in local currency-denominated Treasury Bills on Tuesday, the Ministry of Economy said.

About 10 billion pesos in 50-day notes known as "Letes" were issued at an interest rate of 40.59%, while about 7 billion pesos-worth of 140-day "Letes" had a rate of 41.30%, the government said.

About 292 purchase orders were received by the government for a total of 46.624 billion pesos ($779.4 million).

Argentina, hit by a debt crisis since last year, is facing tough restructuring negotiations with creditors including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over around $100 billion in sovereign debt which it is struggling to service.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Cassandra Garrison; Editing by Richard Chang)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5544 6746;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular