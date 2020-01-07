Argentina issues $284.2 million worth of Treasury notes

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's government issued 17 billion pesos (about $284.2 million) in local currency-denominated Treasury Bills on Tuesday, the Ministry of Economy said.

About 10 billion pesos in 50-day notes known as "Letes" were issued at an interest rate of 40.59%, while about 7 billion pesos-worth of 140-day "Letes" had a rate of 41.30%, the government said.

About 292 purchase orders were received by the government for a total of 46.624 billion pesos ($779.4 million).

Argentina, hit by a debt crisis since last year, is facing tough restructuring negotiations with creditors including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over around $100 billion in sovereign debt which it is struggling to service.

