Argentina is preparing new legislation to regulate energy sector, president says

Marianna Parraga Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

HOUSTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Argentine President Alberto Fernandez on Wednesday said his government is drafting energy legislation that would include construction of liquefied natural gas plants.

Fernandez, speaking to an audience of U.S. energy executives in Houston, said he expects the nation to have a $13 billion energy trade surplus in 2026.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga)

