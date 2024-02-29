News & Insights

Argentina is negotiating new aid program with IMF - Bloomberg News

February 29, 2024 — 09:00 am EST

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Argentina is negotiating a new program with the International Monetary Fund, seeking aid to speed up its exit from capital controls, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

IMF is pushing Argentina to let its currency devalue faster under its so-called "crawling peg," and keep interest rates above inflation, which are currently running around 250%, the report said citing a senior government official.

