Argentina international dollar bonds gain after IMF agreement

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's international dollar bonds rose as much as 1.5 cents on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) staff and the government reached an agreement on the latest review of a $44 billion programme.

The 2029 note 040114HX1=1M enjoyed the biggest gains to trade at 38.83 cents on the dollar, according to MarketAccess data.

"Understandings were reached on a strengthened set of policies to restore macroeconomic stability and bring the current programme back on track," the IMF said in a statement on Wednesday.

The IMF staff approved the seventh review of the country's programme, unlocking a bigger-than-expected $4.7 billion amid a change in disbursements.

All the country's overseas notes were trading with gains but remain deep into distressed territory.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario, editing by Karin Strohecker)

((jorgelina.dorosario@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.