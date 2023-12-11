News & Insights

Argentina international bonds slip nearly 1 cent as Milei warns of shock adjustment

Credit: REUTERS/MARCOS BRINDICCI

December 11, 2023 — 05:41 am EST

Written by Karin Strohecker and Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's international sovereign dollar bonds slipped nearly 1 cent on Monday as new President Javier Milei warned at his inauguration that an economic shock was unavoidable.

Longer-dated maturities took the biggest hit with the 2041 and 2046 maturities being bid at around 32.6 cents, MarketAxess data showed. 040114HW3=1M, 040114HV5=1M

Meanwhile U.S.-listed shares of state-oil company YPF YPF.BA rose 2.9% in premarket trade.

The libertarian economist said in his maiden speech on Sunday that he had no alternative to a sharp, painful fiscal shock to fix the country's worst economic crisis in decades, with inflation heading towards 200%.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker and Bansari Mayur Kamdar, editing by Harry Robertson)

((karin.strohecker@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427262; Reuters Messaging: karin.strohecker.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

