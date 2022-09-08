Argentina interest rate unchanged with board split on hike -source

By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank left the country's interest rate unchanged on Thursday after the board opted to keep it off the agenda at its weekly meeting due to a lack of "consensus", a source said, even though annual inflation is running at over 70%.

The bank is expected to hike the benchmark rate from its current level of 69.5% this month, with some having forecast that move could come as early as this week. It now appears the bank will wait for the latest inflation figures due next week.

"It was decided not to include the rate hike on the (board) agenda because there was no prior consensus," a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on condition of anonymity, but the move should not "be delayed beyond next week."

A central bank spokesman confirmed that a rate hike had not been put on the agenda for the Thursday meeting this week.

Analysts expect an increase of between 400 and 600 basis points in the short term, up to around 75%, to help sterilize an inflow of currency after the government rolled out a mechanism to bolster soy exports, unleashing a flood of dollars.

