Argentina inks deals to rework debt with France, Spain and Sweden

BUENOS AIRES, June 26 (Reuters) - The government of Argentina signed bilateral agreements to refinance debt with a trio of Paris Club members, Argentine officials said on Monday, as the cash-strapped government seeks to manage liabilities amid a severe economic slump.

The South American country inked the debt deals with the governments of France, Spain and Sweden, according to a statement.

The latest agreements follow deals reached in recent months with Italy, Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Israel, Finland, Austria, Denmark, the United States and the United Kingdom, the statement added.

Last year, Argentina's government reached an agreement with the Paris Club, made up of major creditor countries, to rework debt payments through 2028.

Argentina is also negotiating disbursement terms and targets for a $44 billion loan program with the International Monetary Fund, ahead of national elections later this year.

