US Markets
CAF

Argentina inks $540 mln deal with development bank for gas projects

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

January 25, 2023 — 05:51 pm EST

Written by Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

Adds quote, details and background

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's government reached a $540 million deal with development bank CAF for the extension of natural gas pipelines and related infrastructure linked to the country's Vaca Muerta basin, Economy Minister Sergio Massa announced on Wednesday.

The infrastructure plan, expected to be approved in March, aims to boost a pair of gas pipeline projects - La Carlota-Tio Pujio and Reversal del Norte - as well as build compression plants, Massa wrote in a post on Twitter.

"With these projects we will be able to supply the entire north with gas from Vaca Muerta and increase the possibilities of gas export volumes to Chile and Brazil," he added in another post.

Vaca Muerta is a huge shale formation located in the Patagonian province of Neuquen, and seen as key to Argentina's push to grow its economy while lessening reliance on expensive energy imports.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CAF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.