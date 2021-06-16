Argentina inflation undershoots forecasts with 3.3% rise in May

BUENOS AIRES, June 16 (Reuters) - Argentina consumer prices rose 3.3% in May versus a month earlier, the country's statistics agency said on Wednesday, undershooting analyst forecasts and giving a small reprieve to the government as it tries to rein in rampant inflation.

The South American country's rolling 12-month inflation rate was clocked at 48.8% in the month and was 21.5% in the first five months of the year.

Argentina, which is in talks to renegotiate its debts with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Paris Club of lenders, is battling to emerge from a long recession that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

