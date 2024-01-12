News & Insights

Argentina inflation to remain in double digits in coming months - govt spokesman

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

January 12, 2024 — 09:05 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo for Reuters ->

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate is likely to remain in double digits in the next few months, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni said on Friday, after data showed consumer prices in the country increased 25.5% in December from the previous month.

"Inflation will remain elevated," Adorni told a press conference, adding that the latest figures were "horrible" but better than some had feared. Annual inflation has topped 200%, the highest level since the early 1990s.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo)

