Argentina inflation speeds to 4.8% in March, fastest pace since 2019

Jorge Iorio Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina consumer prices rose 4.8% in March, the fastest pace since the end of 2019, heaping pressure on the country's government as it looks to rein in stubbornly high inflation that is sapping growth and consumer spending power.

The monthly result, well above analyst forecasts of around 4%, saw 12-month rolling inflation hit 42.6%.

Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Wednesday that March inflation would be the highest this year, though that price rises should cool from April.

