US Markets

Argentina inflation shoots past 100% for first time since 1991

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

March 14, 2023 — 02:59 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, March 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's annual inflation rate shot past 100% in February, the country's statistics agency said on Tuesday, the first time it has reached triple digits since 1991 when the country was coming out of hyperinflation.

The monthly rise on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) clocked in at 6.6% in the second month of the year, above analyst forecasts ahead of the release. Annual inflation registered at 102.5%, with year-to-date inflation at 13.1%. (Reporting by Hernan Nessi and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Carolina Pulice) ((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: ARGENTINA INFLATION/DATA (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.