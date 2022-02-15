Argentina inflation seen hitting nine-month high, analysts say

By Hernan Nessi

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's Consumer Price Index (CPI) likely advanced 4% in the first month of 2022, driven by rising food and beverage costs, according to the median estimate from a Reuters poll of analysts, the highest monthly reading since April last year.

The South American country is grappling with stubbornly high inflation running at about 50% on an annual basis, with some analysts forecasting that rate will climb higher this year despite government pledges to rein prices in.

Argentina and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are ironing out the details of a deal to revamp more than $40 billion in debts, which will target inflation, but also likely see the country forced to curb energy subsidies that keep prices low.

"Our inflation estimate for 2022 remains at 58%," said Alejandro Giacoia, an economist at consulting firm Econviews, adding the price momentum from last year would be hard to slow.

"The adjustments in utility rates, and the correction of the exchange rate expected under the program with the IMF are the main factors that will put pressure on prices."

SEASONAL FACTORS

Horacio Larghi, economist and director of consultancy Invenómica, said "very important increases" in food and beverages had driven prices in January.

"There are other seasonal factors that also play negatively, in all areas associated with tourism," he added, referring to the Southern Hemisphere summer holiday season.

The January CPI projections from 12 local analysts ranged from a minimum rise of 3.4% to a maximum of 4.5%.

Argentina's INDEC statistics agency will release the official CPI data for January later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Gareth Jones)

