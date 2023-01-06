World Markets

Argentina inflation seen at 95.5% in 2022 -central bank poll

January 06, 2023 — 05:23 pm EST

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's inflation rate is seen reaching 95.5% in 2022, according to a central bank poll of analysts released on Friday, below previous estimates that inflation would be topping 100% by the end of that year.

The survey's projection is 3.5 percentage points lower than the rate seen in the bank's poll published one month ago and below the 100.3% projected in October.

For 2023, the experts see annual inflation at 98.4%, the poll showed, a slight acceleration that does not reflect the government's forecast of 60% inflation this year.

The South American country has suffered for years with rocketing inflation, fiscal deficits and loss of international reserves, a situation aggravated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The survey, which consulted 38 analysts between December 27-29, also estimated that Argentina's economy would grow 0.5% in 2023, 0.3 percentage points below the previous estimate.

