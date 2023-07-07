News & Insights

Argentina inflation seen at 142% this year, down from previous poll

July 07, 2023 — 07:03 pm EDT

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

By 2024, the analysts see the annual rate of rising consumer prices edging down to 105%.

Latin America's third-biggest economy has also been strained by a historic drought that has worsened an ongoing currency crisis. Economic activity is expected to shrink 3% in 2023 from 2022, the survey found.

Analysts see the Argentine peso, currently officially valued at 261 pesos per U.S. dollar, ending this year at around 408 units per greenback, and 2024 at 904 pesos per dollar.

The central bank surveyed 39 participants from June 28-30.

Rising prices and tumbling foreign reserves pose an especially stiff challenge for Argentina's left-leaning government, ahead of general elections in October.

