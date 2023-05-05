News & Insights

Argentina inflation seen at 126.4% in 2023, central bank poll shows

May 05, 2023 — 06:59 pm EDT

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, May 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's inflation rate is seen hitting 126.4% in 2023, well exceeding previous estimates that anticipated a slower rise, according to a central bank poll of analysts released on Friday.

The forecast, which is 16.4 percentage points above the 2023 rate projected in last month's poll, comes as the South American nation suffers a persistent financial and social crisis.

Annual inflation hit 94.8% in 2022, data from Argentina's statistics institute showed.

The country's gross domestic product is seen contracting 3.1% in 2023, a decline 0.5 percentage points greater than was expected in the previous poll.

April inflation is estimated at 7.5%, slightly down from the 7.7% rate seen in March, according to the survey of 38 participants conducted between April 26-28.

The country's average nominal exchange rate ARS=RASL will also likely weaken to 398.5 per U.S. dollar by the end of 2023, analysts projected. By the end of 2024, that figure rises to 862.5 pesos per dollar.

