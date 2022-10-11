Argentina inflation reading could spur new interest rate hike, source says

By Jorge Otaola

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank is debating a new interest rate hike on what is already one of world's highest policy rates, a source close to the bank told Reuters on Tuesday, which could be triggered by inflation data due later this week.

The bank, which lifted the benchmark rate to 75% last month, has not ruled out a new hike, the source said, to help tamp down searingly high inflation. A recent central bank poll forecast annual inflation topping 100% with a near 7% rise in September.

"The official inflation data (for September) will be known on Friday and that same day it cannot be ruled out that the interest rate will be increased again," a central bank advisor said, asking not to be named as the discussions were private.

"The idea would be to make returns positive compared to the trajectory of prices."

The bank's board of directors usually meets every Thursday, although this can happen any day of the week. A spokesman declined to comment on any potential rate change.

In a recent monetary policy report, the central bank said it would keep "adjusting interest rates to keep them in positive territory in real terms" based on the macroeconomic situation,

The bank has repeatedly raised the interest rate this year, up from 38% at the end of 2021, making it one of the highest benchmark rates in the world. The country also suffers one of the world's highest inflation rates, which badly hurts savers.

Such a high interest rate serves to attract investment to the financial market and defend the local peso currency, but weighs on the South American country's economic activity.

