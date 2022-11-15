US Markets

Argentina inflation rate hits 6.3% in October

November 15, 2022 — 02:13 pm EST

Written by Carolina Pulice and Hernan Nessi for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate was 6.3% in October, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Tuesday, while inflation in the 12 months through October hit 88%, as surging prices continue to sap people's wages and savings.

Prices were up 76.6% in the first ten months of the year.

The monthly inflation rate, which was in line with analyst estimates, comes as analysts project annual inflation will top 100% this year.

Spiraling prices have prompted residents to protest on the streets and led the government to announce a freeze on consumer goods prices last week.

Despite the challenging inflation environment, Argentina's central bank decided to pause for a second straight month one of the world's most aggressive tightening cycles, amid expectations inflation will cool in coming months.

