Argentina inflation rate hits 6.3% in October

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate was 6.3% in October, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Tuesday, while inflation in the 12 months through October hit 88%, as surging prices continue to sap people's wages and savings.

Prices were up 76.6% in the first ten months of the year.

The monthly inflation rate, which was in line with analyst estimates, comes as analysts project annual inflation will top 100% this year.

Spiraling prices have prompted residents to protest on the streets and led the government to announce a freeze on consumer goods prices last week.

Despite the challenging inflation environment, Argentina's central bank decided to pause for a second straight month one of the world's most aggressive tightening cycles, amid expectations inflation will cool in coming months.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Hernan Nessi; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

