Argentina inflation rate hits 6.3% in October

Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA NEDELCU

November 15, 2022 — 01:59 pm EST

Written by Carolina Pulice and Hernan Nessi for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate was 6.3% in October, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Tuesday, while inflation in the 12 months through October hit 88%, as surging prices continue to sap people's wages and savings.

Prices were up 76.6% in the first ten months of the year.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Hernan Nessi; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
