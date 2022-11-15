Argentina inflation rate hits 6.3% in October

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate was 6.3% in October, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Tuesday, while inflation in the 12 months through October hit 88%, as surging prices continue to sap people's wages and savings.

Prices were up 76.6% in the first ten months of the year.

