US Markets

Argentina inflation likely sped to 5.7% in September, highest in 2019 - poll

Contributor
Hernan Nessi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentine consumer prices likely rose a steep 5.7% in September versus the previous months, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, as inflation once again starts to bite following a crash in the peso currency in August.

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Argentine consumer prices likely rose a steep 5.7% in September versus the previous months, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, as inflation once again starts to bite following a crash in the peso currency in August.

The rise would be the largest one-month jump in consumer prices so far this year. Inflation - expected to end at around 55% for the year - had been cooling since a previous peak in March until accelerating once again in August.

Argentina's peso fell sharply after a shock primary election defeat on Aug. 11 dealt a likely death blow to President Mauricio Macri's chances of re-election this month and rekindled fears of instability in South America's no. 2 economy.

The economy is a central issue in the campaign ahead of the Oct. 27 presidential election, in which populist-leaning Peronist Alberto Fernandez is expected to beat one-term incumbent Macri.

Forecasts of September inflation offered by nine analysts polled by Reuters ranged from 5.2% to 6%. The government is set to release official September inflation data on Wednesday after prices rose 4% in August.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Alistair Bell)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular