Argentina inflation likely sped to 5.7% in September, highest in 2019 - poll

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Argentine consumer prices likely rose a steep 5.7% in September versus the previous months, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, as inflation once again starts to bite following a crash in the peso currency in August.

The rise would be the largest one-month jump in consumer prices so far this year. Inflation - expected to end at around 55% for the year - had been cooling since a previous peak in March until accelerating once again in August.

Argentina's peso fell sharply after a shock primary election defeat on Aug. 11 dealt a likely death blow to President Mauricio Macri's chances of re-election this month and rekindled fears of instability in South America's no. 2 economy.

The economy is a central issue in the campaign ahead of the Oct. 27 presidential election, in which populist-leaning Peronist Alberto Fernandez is expected to beat one-term incumbent Macri.

Forecasts of September inflation offered by nine analysts polled by Reuters ranged from 5.2% to 6%. The government is set to release official September inflation data on Wednesday after prices rose 4% in August.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Alistair Bell)

