Argentina inflation hits 4.9% in November, nearly 93% annually

December 15, 2022 — 02:26 pm EST

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate stood at 4.9% in November, according to data from INDEC statistics agency released on Thursday, while inflation in the 12 months through November hit 92.4%, as surging consumer prices sap wages and savings.

Prices rose 85.3% during the first 11 months of the year, added INDEC.

The monthly inflation rate came in below analysts' average forecast of 5.9%.

November's inflation figure marks a slowdown in the rise of consumer prices in the South American country, after the government cut deals with various sectors of the economy in a bid to tame spiraling prices.

But with the annual inflation rate approaching 100%, most Argentines continue to feel the painful pinch on their purchasing power.

