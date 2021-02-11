US Markets

Argentina inflation hits 4% in January on food price rises

Contributor
Hernan Nessi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina consumer prices rose 4.0% in January versus a month earlier, the country's statistics agency said on Thursday, flat against December's result and slightly ahead of analyst expectations amid fears inflation is heating up in the country.

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Argentina consumer prices rose 4.0% in January versus a month earlier, the country's statistics agency said on Thursday, flat against December's result and slightly ahead of analyst expectations amid fears inflation is heating up in the country.

Rolling 12-month inflation was clocked at 38.5% in the month. The INDEC statistics agency cited price rises in food and non-alcoholic beverages, especially meat, fruits, butter and oil.

A recent central bank poll forecast that Argentina would face 50% inflation in 2021, far above levels the government was aiming for, which has seen the government put pressure on agricultural producers to help keep prices low.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More