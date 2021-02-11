Argentina inflation hits 4% in January on food price rises

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Argentina consumer prices rose 4.0% in January versus a month earlier, the country's statistics agency said on Thursday, flat against December's result and slightly ahead of analyst expectations amid fears inflation is heating up in the country.

Rolling 12-month inflation was clocked at 38.5% in the month. The INDEC statistics agency cited price rises in food and non-alcoholic beverages, especially meat, fruits, butter and oil.

A recent central bank poll forecast that Argentina would face 50% inflation in 2021, far above levels the government was aiming for, which has seen the government put pressure on agricultural producers to help keep prices low.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.