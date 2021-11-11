Argentina inflation hits 3.5% in October, above forecasts

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Argentina consumer prices rose 3.5% in October, above analyst estimates, the official statistic agency said on Thursday, a blow for the Peronist government ahead of midterm elections on Sunday where rampant inflation is a key concern for voters.

The South American country's rolling 12-month inflation was clocked at 52.1% in the month and 41.8% in the first ten months of the year.

Analysts polled by Reuters ahead of the data release had predicted a 3.2% monthly rise.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

