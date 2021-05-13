World Markets

Argentina inflation eases to 4.1% in April, above forecasts

Jorge Iorio Reuters
BUENOS AIRES, May 13 (Reuters) - Argentina consumer prices rose 4.1% in April, easing slightly from a peak a month earlier, as the South American country's government battles to rein in stubbornly high inflation that is sapping growth and consumer spending power.

The monthly result, above analyst forecasts of around 3.8%, saw 12-month rolling inflation hit 46.3%.

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

