Argentina inflation below forecasts in November

By Hernan Nessi and Jorge Iorio

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's consumer prices rose 2.5% in November, the country's official statistics agency said on Tuesday, slower than a month earlier and well below analyst forecasts of a 3.1% rise.

The annual rate remained at 51.2%, the INDEC statistics agency said, while accumulated inflation was 45.4% in the first 11 months of the year.

Analysts polled by Reuters ahead of the data release had forecast a rise of between 2.5% and 3.5% for the month, with price rises being driven by food and beverage costs. The median projection was 3.1%

The news comes as Argentina, which has battled spiraling prices for years, takes aim at inflation that is also hurting countries around the region and worldwide. The high rate hurts wages and savings, and saps economic growth.

"The main problem faced in 2021 has been inflationary dynamics and it is a central aim of economic policy to attack this inflationary phenomenon," Economy Minister Martin Guzmán told lawmakers on Monday while discussing the 2022 budget.

Consulting firm Libertad y Progreso, which had predicted a 3.2% rise in the month, pointed out that the decline versus October's 3.5% monthly increase still put the country on track to end the year with inflation of around 50%.

"That's a worrying number not only because it's so high, but also because of the fact that in 2021 most of the regulated prices were frozen: gasoline, utility rates, multiple price freeze programs and the exchange rate," it said.

"Now comes the stage of relative prices corrections."

Battling inflation in Argentinahttps://tmsnrt.rs/36BZUr1

Battling inflation in Argentina https://tmsnrt.rs/3rg3GQn

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi and Jorge Iorio ; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Cynthia Osterman)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.