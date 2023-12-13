Argentina inflation at 12.8% in November, surges past 160% annually

Adds October comparison in paragraph 4, background in paragraphs 5-6

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate stood at 12.8% in November, data from statistics agency INDEC showed on Wednesday, marking the highest monthly increase this year and landing above a Reuters poll that expected an 11.8% monthly bump.

November marks the last full month before President Javier Milei took office on Dec. 10, promising to tame the country's surging rate of rising consumer prices.

Inflation in the 12 months through September, meanwhile, rose to 160.9%, surpassing a poll forecast of 158.5%.

Consumer prices also rose from October, when monthly inflation hit 8.3% and the annualized rate reached nearly 143%.

Milei took office on Sunday promising a sharp, painful fiscal shock to fix Argentina's worst crisis in decades, and on Tuesday his government announced an initial policy push that includes a more than 50% devaluation of the local peso currency plus sharp spending cuts.

Latin America's No. 3 economy has been battling a prolonged economic crisis that has steadily eroded the value of the local currency while plunging two-fifths of the population into poverty.

