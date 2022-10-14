US Markets

Argentina inflation 6.2% in September, undershoots forecast

Argentina's monthly inflation rate came in at 6.2% in September, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Friday, slower than a month earlier and undershooting analyst forecasts of a 6.7% increase, a rare positive for the embattled economy.

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's monthly inflation rate came in at 6.2% in September, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Friday, slower than a month earlier and undershooting analyst forecasts of a 6.7% increase, a rare positive for the embattled economy.

Inflation in the 12 months through September hit 83%, as the South American country fights to rein in surging prices that are sapping people's wages and savings. Prices were up 66.1% in the first nine months of the year.

Reuters reported earlier on Friday, citing sources, that the central bank was minded to hold off on a new interest rate hike due to optimism that inflation would start to come down, which would break a string of successive raises this year.

The South American country, a major grains producer, still faces a wide array of economic crises, with one of the highest inflation rates in the world set to end the year near 100% and an embattled peso currency.

Battling inflation in Argentina (Interactive graphic)https://tmsnrt.rs/3rg3GQn

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

