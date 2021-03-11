Argentina inflation 3.6% in February, in line with forecasts

BUENOS AIRES, March 11 (Reuters) - Argentina consumer prices rose 3.6% in February, the country's statistics agency said on Thursday, slowing slightly from previous months and in line with analyst estimates.

Rolling 12-month inflation was clocked at 40.7% in the month, the INDEC statistics agency added.

A recent central bank poll forecast that Argentina would face 50% inflation in 2021, far above levels the government is aiming for, which has seen the government put pressure on food producers and retailers to help keep prices low.

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

