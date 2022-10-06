Argentina industrial output up 7.6% in August vs a year ago -stats agency

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial output grew 7.6% in August from a year ago in non-seasonally adjusted terms and rose 0.4% from July in seasonally adjusted terms, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Editing by Christian Plumb)

