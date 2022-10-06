US Markets

Argentina industrial output up 7.6% in August vs a year ago -stats agency

Contributor
Hernan Nessi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARCOS BRINDICCI

Argentina's industrial output grew 7.6% in August from a year ago in non-seasonally adjusted terms and rose 0.4% from July in seasonally adjusted terms, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Thursday.

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial output grew 7.6% in August from a year ago in non-seasonally adjusted terms and rose 0.4% from July in seasonally adjusted terms, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular