Argentina industrial output up 6.3% in January vs a year ago -stats agency

March 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial output rose 6.3% in January from a year ago in non-seasonally adjusted terms and increased 0.7% from December in seasonally adjusted terms, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi and Jorge Otaola; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sarah Morland)

