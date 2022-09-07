US Markets

Argentina industrial output up 5.1% in July vs a year ago -stats agency

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial output grew 5.1% in July from a year ago in non-seasonally adjusted terms and fell 1.2% in seasonally adjusted terms from June, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Wednesday.

