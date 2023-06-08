Argentina industrial output up 1.7% in April vs a year ago

BUENOS AIRES, June 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial output rose 1.7% in April from a year ago in non-seasonally adjusted terms and increased 1.2% from March in seasonally adjusted terms, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi and Jorge Otarola; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez)

