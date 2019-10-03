Argentina industrial output tumbles 6.4% in August

Adds graphic

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial production fell 6.4% in August from the same month a year ago, data from the national statistics agency showed on Thursday.

That marked the sixteenth straight month of dipping industrial output in Argentina, which is struggling to revive growth as it faces currency and debt crises.

The data follows a revised 1.8% drop in industrial output in July versus the same month last year.

Argentine growth falters pnghttps://tmsnrt.rs/2VLzNKx

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; writing by Adam Jourdan Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)

