Argentina industrial output tumbles 6.4% in August

Jorge Iorio Reuters
BUENOS AIRES, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial production fell 6.4% in August compared with the same month a year ago, data from the national statistics agency showed on Thursday.

That marked the sixteenth straight month of dipping industrial output in Argentina, as the country battles to revive growth amid swirling currency and debt crises.

The data follows a revised 1.8% drop in industrial output in July versus the same month last year.

