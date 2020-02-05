World Markets

Argentina industrial output rises for first time in 20 months

Contributor
Cassandra Garrison Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARCOS BRINDICCI

Argentina's industrial output rose 1.2% in December versus the same month a year earlier, the government statistics agency said on Wednesday, returning to positive territory for the first time in 20 months as the country grapples with recession.

Adds graphic, context

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial output rose 1.2% in December versus the same month a year earlier, the government statistics agency said on Wednesday, returning to positive territory for the first time in 20 months as the country grapples with recession.

It was the first monthly rise in the South American countrysince April 2018, amid a series of currency and debt crises that have sapped the economy and hit industries from apparel to automobiles and wine production.

Peronist President Alberto Fernandez, who took office in December, is racing to restructure around $100 billion in sovereign debt payments, which the government says it cannot currently pay without reviving growth.

GPAPHIC: Argentina outputhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2VLzNKx

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5544 6746;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Culture US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular