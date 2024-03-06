Argentina industrial output plunges again as austerity bites

By Hernan Nessi

BUENOS AIRES, March 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial output slid 12.4% in January from a year earlier, the second straight month it has plunged in double digits amid a tough austerity and cost-cutting drive since new libertarian President Javier Milei took office in December.

The decline was the eighth straight month falling, official data showed Wednesday, amid a prolonged economic contraction and soaring inflation running at over 250%, that has badly hurt consumer spending power and consumption.

The INDEC statistics agency also said industrial production decreased 1.3% from December in seasonally adjusted terms.

Latin America's third-largest economy has been hit by soaring inflation that clocked in at over 20% in the month of January alone, while foreign reserves are depleted and the peso is only held in check by strict currency controls.

Milei, who took office on Dec. 10, has looked to tame inflation with tough cost-cutting, which has helped improve the country's fiscal position, but hurt economic growth. A sharp currency devaluation also dented the value of people's savings.

In January, 14 out of the 16 manufacturing categories showed year-on-year declines, headed by a 32.5% drop in "other equipment, appliances and instruments," which includes electronics and computers, and a 25% decrease in production of "metal products, machinery and equipment."

But the largest hit on output came from the "food and beverages" sector, which fell 6.4% year over year, INDEC said.

"The main negative impact in the month was seen in the production of other food products, which shows a year-on-year decrease of 11.6%," INDEC added, reflecting a drop in sales in soft drinks, snacks and condiments, dressings and sauces.

