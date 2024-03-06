News & Insights

Argentina industrial output plummets 12.4% in January vs a year ago

Credit: REUTERS/MATIAS BAGLIETTO

March 06, 2024 — 02:00 pm EST

BUENOS AIRES, March 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial output fell 12.4% in January from a year earlier in non-seasonally adjusted terms, while it also decreased 1.3%from December in seasonally adjusted terms, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Wednesday.

