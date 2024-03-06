Argentina industrial output plummets 12.4% in January vs a year ago

BUENOS AIRES, March 6 (Reuters) - Argentina's industrial output fell 12.4% in January from a year earlier in non-seasonally adjusted terms, while it also decreased 1.3%from December in seasonally adjusted terms, the government's INDEC statistics agency said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Hernan Nessi; Writing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez; Editing by Sarah Morland)

((Aida.Pelaez-Fernandez@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.